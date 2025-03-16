Formula 1 - Norris wins, Verstappen's record suspended

The record of Red Bull driver and four-time champion Max Verstappen, who has the longest leadership streak in Formula 1 history, has been suspended after the debut round of the 2025 season - the Australian Grand Prix.

27-year-old Dutchman, who led the drivers' standings for 1,029 days after winning the Spanish Grand Prix on May 22, 2022, finished second in Melbourne, Idman.biz reports.

British driver Lando Norris of the McLaren team became the first driver to take the lead in his personal account for 1,029 days by winning.

British driver George Russell, representing Mercedes, took third place in Melbourne.

British Lewis Hamilton, who made his debut at Ferrari, took 10th place. Among those who were unable to finish the race due to accidents were Spaniards Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) and Carlos Sainz (Williams).

Idman.biz