13 March 2025
Ex-department head accused in Formula 1 case pays 300,000 AZN on final day – Verdict pending

13 March 2025 15:08
The trial of Chingiz Mehdiyev, former department head of Baku City Circuit Operations Company, is nearing its conclusion. Mehdiyev stands accused of embezzling state funds allocated for Formula 1 and laundering illicitly obtained money.

Idman.biz, citing Qafqazinfo, reports that the Baku Court of Grave Crimes, under Judge Leyla Asgarova-Mammadova, is expected to announce the verdict in today's session.

The prosecutor has demanded a 10-year prison sentence for Mehdiyev. However, his lawyer, Faig Najafov, submitted a last-minute petition, stating that the full amount of the embezzled funds has been repaid.

It was revealed that Mehdiyev paid the remaining 297,892 AZN on the final day of the trial, having previously covered 100,000 AZN during the initial investigation.
Given that the financial damage has been fully compensated, the defense team has requested the case be dismissed. Meanwhile, the prosecutor has asked for additional time to deliberate, leading to a one-hour recess in the court proceedings.

The trial of Chingiz Mehdiyev, the former department head of Baku City Circuit Operations Company, accused of embezzling state funds allocated for Formula 1 and money laundering, has faced another delay.

The hearing resumed after a break, but prosecutor Orkhan Samadov was absent due to health issues and was replaced by another prosecutor, Idman.biz reports.
Since Mehdiyev has fully reimbursed the damages, the prosecution has proposed a 10-year sentence but suggested that it be conditionally suspended.

The court has extended deliberations, postponing the announcement of the final verdict until Monday.

The corruption case, uncovered by the Anti-Corruption Department of the Prosecutor General's Office, involves financial misconduct from 2015 to 2020.

