Formula 1
News
7 March 2025 13:25
23
Marshal registration for Azerbaijan Grand Prix has begun - PHOTO

Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix has begun.

Baku City Circuit informed Idman.biz about this.

Those who want to feel the exciting atmosphere of speed racing from the closest distance to the track and who are over 21 years old can join the Marshal Program. Participants will be provided with an international official license.

Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) will award each marshal who successfully completes this program with an international official license accepted by the FIA. This license will allow marshals to participate not only in Azerbaijan, but also in Formula 1 Grand Prix and other motor sports competitions.

Last year, about 1,500 marshals were involved during the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix, more than 100 of whom were foreigners.

