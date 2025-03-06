Formula 1: Reconstruction of paddock for Azerbaijan GP underway

Preparations for the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix are in full swing, with work already underway to rebuild the paddock.

The Baku City Circuit (BCC) has confirmed that the paddock is being set up in its usual location on Neftchilar Avenue, in front of the Government House, Idman.biz reports.

The BCC Operations Company has urged both pedestrians and drivers to exercise caution during the construction process and expressed gratitude to city residents for their understanding.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is scheduled to take place from September 19 to 21.

Idman.biz