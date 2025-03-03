3 March 2025
EN

10-year prison sentence requested for Chingiz Mehdiyev - Arif Rahimov not questioned

Formula 1
News
3 March 2025 17:25
7
10-year prison sentence requested for Chingiz Mehdiyev - Arif Rahimov not questioned

The trial of Chingiz Mehdiyev, former department head of the Baku City Circuit Operations Company, accused of embezzling state funds allocated for Formula 1 and laundering illicitly obtained money, has concluded.

Idman.biz, citing Qafqazinfo, reports that the prosecutor delivered the indictment at today’s session of the Baku Court of Grave Crimes.

The prosecution declared that the charges against Mehdiyev had been proven and demanded 10 years in prison, confiscation of his assets worth 1 million AZN, and immediate arrest in the courtroom, with imprisonment in a general regime correctional facility.

The defense had previously requested that Arif Rahimov, son of the late Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov, be questioned, as he was the head of the Baku City Circuit during the period when the alleged crimes took place. However, this request was not reviewed at the time.

Today, the issue was raised again, but Judge Leyla Asgarova-Mammadova did not rule on the matter. She stated that the defense had failed to insist on the request at the conclusion of the investigation.

The defense lawyers were given time to prepare their closing arguments.

The Anti-Corruption Department under the General Prosecutor’s Office uncovered that these crimes occurred between 2015 and 2020, with state damages amounting to 397,852 AZN. Mehdiyev has reimbursed 100,000 AZN so far.

Idman.biz

