Dazzling showcase in London – PHOTO

19 February 2025 15:24
F1 75 Live was held at London’s iconic O2 Arena to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Formula 1 World Championship.

For the first time in Formula 1 history, all ten teams and twenty drivers gathered to unveil their liveries and line-ups for the new season collectively, Idman.biz reports.

The event marked a historic occasion as the championship has been running since 1950.

One of the night’s standout moments was Lewis Hamilton’s appearance in a red Ferrari racing suit. The seven-time world champion expressed his ambition to achieve great success with his new team. Meanwhile, McLaren, fresh off its first constructors' title in 26 years, reaffirmed its intention to defend its crown and continue its winning ways in the upcoming season.

Driver transfers also became a hot topic during the presentation. Carlos Sainz’s move to Williams, Esteban Ocon’s switch to Haas, and Nico Hülkenberg’s transition to Sauber were among the major changes discussed. Additionally, Fernando Alonso will enter his third season with Aston Martin, expressing hope for victory with a car designed under the legendary constructor Adrian Newey’s leadership.

Teams introduced fresh color schemes and new sponsors on their 2025 cars, exciting fans eager for the upcoming season.

The event was attended by thousands of fans and broadcast live on Formula 1 TV and the championship’s official social media channels. Special guests included former world champions Mika Häkkinen, Sebastian Vettel, and Alain Prost. The evening concluded with awards recognizing the best driver and team from the previous season. Max Verstappen and McLaren were honored for their outstanding performances in 2024.

To cap off the night, Formula 1 executives announced significant technical changes starting in 2026, including new power units, aerodynamic updates, and a transition to more environmentally friendly fuels.

The 2025 season will commence in Australia from March 14-16, with pre-season testing taking place in Bahrain from February 26-28. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the 17th race on the calendar, is scheduled for September 19-21.

F1 75 Live has opened a new chapter in Formula 1 history, leaving fans thrilled and eager for the excitement that the upcoming season promises.

Idman.biz

