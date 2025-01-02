2 January 2025
Baku set to host Azerbaijan GP in September 2025 - FULL CALENDAR

Formula 1
News
2 January 2025 10:45
Baku set to host Azerbaijan GP in September 2025 - FULL CALENDAR

Formula 1 has officially announced its calendar for the 2025 season.

The season will consist of 24 races in total, Idman.biz reports.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is set to be the 17th race of the season and will take place in Baku from September 19 to 21, 2025.

Full 2025 Formula 1 calendar:

1. Melbourne (Australia) – March 14–16
2. Shanghai (China) – March 21–23
3. Suzuka (Japan) – April 4–6
4. Sakhir (Bahrain) – April 11–13
5. Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) – April 18–20
6. Miami (USA) – May 2–4
7. Imola (Italy) – May 16–18
8. Monaco (Monaco) – May 23–25
9. Barcelona (Spain)– May 30 –June 1
10. Montreal (Canada) – June 13–15
11. Spielberg (Austria) – June 27–29
12. Silverstone (UK) – July 4–6
13. Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium) – July 25–27
14. Budapest (Hungary) – August 1–3
15. Zandvoort (Netherlands) – August 29–31
16. Monza (Italy) – September 5–7
17. Baku (Azerbaijan) – September 19–21
18. Singapore (Singapore) – October 3–5
19. Austin (USA) – October 17–19
20. Mexico City (Mexico) – October 24–26
21. São Paulo (Brazil) – November 7–9
22. Las Vegas (USA) – November 20–22
23. Lusail (Qatar) – November 28–30
24. Yas Marina (Abu Dhabi, UAE) – December 5–7

