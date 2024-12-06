6 December 2024
End of an Era: Lewis Hamilton says goodbye to Mercedes

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has shared a farewell message for Mercedes on his social media.

Idman.biz reports that the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will mark Hamilton’s final race with the German team.

Hamilton, reflecting on the end of his time with Mercedes, expressed, “Every moment, like through the year, every single race has been obviously the last time I'll race and be in that specific place with the team and I think today, already from the briefings that we've had, you're sitting there and you're realising these are the last moments with the team, which is… It's hard to describe the feeling.

“It's not the greatest, of course, but I think mostly I’m just really proud of what we've achieved, and I have so much pride in this team.”

After 12 seasons with Mercedes, Hamilton is set to join Ferrari in 2025.

