Singapore Grand Prix: Norris 3rd time of the season

Formula 1
News
22 September 2024 18:10
17
The Singapore Grand Prix of the Formula 1 World Championship was held.

The winner of the competition was Lando Norris, Idman.biz reports.

Yesterday, the pilot of McLaren, who finished the qualifying round on the 1st place, started the main race from the first row and was able to maintain his advantage until the end. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) finished the race in 2nd place, while Oscar Piastri (McLaren), who won in Baku 1 week ago, finished in 3rd place.

Norris won his 3rd victory in the season. Before that, the Brit crossed the finish line first at the Grand Prix of Miami and the Netherlands.

Idman.biz

