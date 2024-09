Charles Leclerc is loved by Formula 1 fans.

It is obvious in the video posted by the Ferrari pilot, Idman.biz reports.

Charles took a video of the love shown to him by his fans in a large crowd in Baku and shared it on his social network account.

Leclerc, who finished 2nd at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, finished first at the Monaco and Monza stages held this year.

