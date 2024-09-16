Fernando Alonso: "A tough race with no time to relax"

"I spent almost the whole race alone."

Idman.biz reports that Fernando Alonso, from Aston Martin team, said this while commenting on the results of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Spaniard said that the race on the track was very difficult: "I am happy with the result, we took advantage of the situation in the last laps and I was able to finish sixth. I spent almost the whole race alone – there was no one in front of me to fight with. We followed the one-stop trend and kept our position ahead of those who were chasing us.

A tough race with no time to relax. We did everything right, chose the optimal strategy and had a great pit stop. I am happy to return from Baku with well-deserved points."

