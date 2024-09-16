16 September 2024
Lando Norris: "I wasn’t expecting it to be so good"

"I’m happy, I wasn’t expecting it to be so good."

This was said by Lando Norris from McLaren, which took the 4th place in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Idman.biz reports.

The driver admitted that he was a bit lucky: "I was lucky when two cars in front of me collided near the end of the race. But we had a good tempo. In the first stand, I was able to fight forward with hard tires. It was a good result for us a team. Oscar, I’m even happier for. For McLaren to be on top of the constructors’ for the first time in many, many years? To play a part in that is fantastic."

Norris also shared the team's tactics: "I didn't slow down, I just saved my tyres a little bit more as they were overheating a little bit. It allowed Oscar to stay ahead and potentially get the win today, so I'm happy to know I played a small part in that, and for us as a team, that's what we need to do."

Idman.biz

