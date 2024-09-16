Verstappen on car issues: "My wheels were literally coming off the ground"

"We paid the price."

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen, who took 9th place in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, said this, Idman.biz reports.

The Red Bull driver, who has won 6 stages since the beginning of the season, cannot win the 7th race in a row. He commented on detrimental car issues in Baku.

“My wheels were literally coming off the ground. Then of course you lose contact patch with the tarmac which you don’t want. That then caused me to slide a lot more, overheat the tyres more and there was no way to drive around it so the pace was just a bit all over the place.

I had to box and then it was just a bit unfortunate I got stuck behind Alex and Lando. I was in that fight, George passed me, and then we actually had good pace, the two of us. We were catching the leaders but then as soon as I got close to George again within that window where you have the dirty air, because of the jumping that I’m dealing with I’m sliding already quite a bit.

And then when I get close to him I’m sliding even more and that just tipped it over the edge where it becomes quite uncontrollable towards the end of the race, which was very difficult again.

I think we were heading in the right direction but then the changes that we made before qualifying tipped it over the edge and we paid the price for that in the race unfortunately.”

The Red Bull driver remained the leader of the overall standings. He has 313 points, 59 ahead of second-placed Lando Norris from McLaren.

Idman.biz