A chain-reaction crash occurred at the Formula 2 Azerbaijan Grand Prix held in Baku at the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

At the start of the main race, five cars collided with each other and suffered serious technical damage, Idman.biz reports.

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix started on September 13. The winners of the Formula 1 and Formula 2 competitions will be held today.

