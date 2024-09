Winner of Formula 2 in Baku has been announced

The main race of Formula 2 teams has started within the framework of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024.

11 teams fought for victory, Idman.biz reports.

During the race, the pilots made 29 laps. TRIDENT team pilot Richard Verskoor showed the best result.

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix started on September 13. The winner of the Formula 1 race will be held today.

Idman.biz