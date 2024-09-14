Formula-1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: The third free race is over - VIDEO - PHOTO

On the second day of the Formula-1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the third free race of the teams has ended.

Mercedes pilot George Russell showed the best result in the march in which 10 teams participated, Idman.biz reports.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was second, and McLaren's Lando Norris was third.

Idman.biz

***

12:34

On the second day of the Formula-1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the third free run of the teams began.

10 teams are participating in the competition, Idman.biz reports.

On the 2nd day of the race, the Formula-1 teams' qualifying march and short sprint races on Formula-2 will take place.

Idman.biz