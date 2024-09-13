Honorary guests F1 - families of martyrs and veterans - PHOTO

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which is watched live by more than 30,000 fans every year, again welcomes racing fans to the stands.

Family members and veterans of Azerbaijan’s hero-martyrs, who earned a historic victory in the Second Karabakh War, were invited as guests of honor to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix this year as well, Idman.biz reports.

They will be able to watch Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP live for 3 days.

For the 3rd year now, the honorary guests invited to this magnificent sports event are watching this year's competition from the stands of Azneft and Maiden Tower.

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has started from today.

Idman.biz