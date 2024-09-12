12 September 2024
EN

Gasly: "I can't wait to go back to Baku”

Formula 1
News
12 September 2024 10:11
46
“There have been some chaotic moments on this circuit in the past”.

Alpine driver Pierre Gasly said this, Idman.biz reports with referring to Motorionline.

“I am really looking forward to returning to Baku this year. I love this track, it is truly incredible, and every driver has their chance, given the high level of risk that characterises the track. There have been some chaotic moments on this circuit in the past, so finding the right balance between caution and risk can bring great benefits. The track gives me a huge adrenaline rush, especially because in many places you are always very close to the wall, especially in the very narrow castle section. It is always difficult to find the ideal compromise for the car set-up, as you have to manage slow corners, a bumpy surface and two long straights, but the aim is to start on the right foot already on Friday to aim for a good result.”

Idman.biz

