F1: Azerbaijan Grand Prix accreditation kicks off

Baku City Circuit, the promoter of Formula-1 in Azerbaijan, has started accreditation registration for media representatives.

Idman.biz was informed about this by the Baku City Circuit Operations Company (BCC).

Media representatives who want to cover the Azerbaijan Grand Prix can apply for registration online starting today by accessing the Accreditation Portal. Before registering, media representatives are requested to familiarize themselves with the User Guide, which contains the rules for using the portal, by clicking on the link.

Registration for competitions will continue from June 12 to July 22 at 15:00. Incomplete or late application forms will not be considered.

It should be noted that the accreditation of media representatives for each race in the Formula 1 world championship, including the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which will take place on September 13-15, is carried out by the International Automobile Federation (FIA) and Formula One Management (FOM) is regulated by the company. The process of registration of local media representatives to the competition is carried out by the Baku City Circuit Operations Company (BCC).

Idman.biz