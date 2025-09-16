UEFA Champions League group stage kicks off today

Today marks the start of the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Six matches will take place on the opening day, Idman.biz reports.

The first fixtures will be held in Spain and the Netherlands.

In one of the last four games of the day, Azerbaijani champions Qarabag will take the field. The Agdam-based team will visit Benfica in Portugal.

UEFA Champions League

Group stage, Match day 1

September 16

20:45 – Athletic (Spain) vs Arsenal (England)

20:45 – PSV (Netherlands) vs Union (Belgium)

23:00 – Real Madrid (Spain) vs Marseille (France)

23:00 – Juventus (Italy) vs Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

23:00 – Tottenham (England) vs Villarreal (Spain)

23:00 – Benfica (Portugal) vs Qarabag (Azerbaijan)

