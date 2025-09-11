Karvan-Yevlakh coach on player departures

Rahman Shabanov and Jeyhun Bagirov have left “Karvan-Yevlakh” because they believed they would get limited playing time in the team.

Idman.biz reports that this was stated by the head coach of the regional club, Azar Hashimov, to Report news agency.

He also revealed the clubs the players have joined: “Rahman Shabanov and Jeyhun Bagirov thought they would get limited opportunities at ‘Karvan-Yevlakh.’ That’s why they moved to clubs where they could play regularly. Jeyhun joined the ‘Gabala’ academy, while Rahman transferred to ‘Zagatala.’”

The head coach also spoke about the Yevlakh team’s condition and preparations for the next match: “Our training is proceeding normally. After the game against ‘Qarabag,’ the players were given a rest. We are continuing preparations. In three days, we will face ‘Shamakhi.’ The team is preparing well for the match.”

He noted that there are no serious injuries in the squad: “Everything in the squad is fine. There are no serious injuries. Only after the match against ‘Qarabag,’ Joy Slayd Mickels sustained a minor knee injury and is currently undergoing treatment. The condition of the other players is normal.”

“Karvan-Yevlakh” will face “Shamakhi” away in the 4th round of the Misli Premier League. The match will take place on September 14 at the Shamakhi City Stadium, starting at 16:30.

