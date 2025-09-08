8 September 2025
Nakhchivan Football Federation reviews development plans and upcoming projects

A meeting of the Nakhchivan Football Federation has been held.

During the meeting at the conference hall of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Stadium, federation president Zaur Akhundov spoke about the work carried out for the development of football in the autonomous republic, Idman.biz reports.

He noted that in April of this year, with the joint organization of AFFA and NFF, matches of the Azerbaijan Championship for relevant age groups were held in the Nakhchivan zone, and that in order to increase mass participation, regular football competitions were organized among adults in cities, districts, settlements, and villages. He also stated that with the support of the NFF, a new football club has been established.

The federation president emphasized that after a long break, referee teams representing Nakhchivan were appointed to matches of the national championship involving different age groups, and described it as a positive step. He stressed that cooperation was carried out with AFFA’s Referees Committee, referee courses and seminars were organized in the region, and those who successfully passed the test standards would consistently ensure fairness in competitions.

In addition, courses are being held for coaches in the region to obtain UEFA coaching licenses. Akhundov also mentioned that the long wait of Nakhchivan football fans for “Araz-Nakhchivan” will soon come to an end. The Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Stadium, which reflects the history and traditions of football in the region, will soon be renovated in line with international standards and handed over for the use of the club and Nakhchivan football.

