6 September 2025
EN

Grace Geyoro becomes World’s most expensive women’s footballer

Football
News
5 September 2025 13:43
63
Grace Geyoro becomes World’s most expensive women’s footballer

London City Lionesses have made history by signing France international Grace Geyoro from Paris St-Germain for £1.4m, making her the most expensive women’s footballer ever.

Idman.biz, citing BBC, reports that the fee surpasses the £1.1m Orlando Pride paid for Mexico’s Lizbeth Ovalle and marks the third women’s transfer world record this summer.

Geyoro, 28, has been capped 103 times for France, scoring 22 goals, and has played in two World Cups, two European Championships, and the 2024 Olympics. She joined PSG at 15, featuring in nearly 270 matches, scoring 54 goals, winning three French Cups, and finishing twice as Champions League runner-up.

London City, promoted to the WSL and run independently under American owner Michele Kang, have had a busy summer, signing 16 players, including Jana Fernandez, Katie Zelem, and Nikita Parris. Manager Jocelyn Precheur, who worked with Geyoro at PSG, praised her as “one of the best players on the planet,” highlighting her experience and influence on the squad.

The signing not only strengthens London City but signals their ambition to challenge top WSL sides and become a Champions League contender, while also weakening PSG, a rival in the French league.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Shahin Diniyev: “We will play against a team with high-level preparation”
5 September 18:20
Football

Shahin Diniyev: “We will play against a team with high-level preparation”

The former head coach of the national team shared his thoughts ahead of today’s 2026 World Cup qualifying away match against Iceland
Hasan Nazarli: “I will make my best decision after the matches are over”
5 September 18:12
Football

Hasan Nazarli: “I will make my best decision after the matches are over”

Azerbaijan’s U-21 national team and player gave a statement
Rauf Aliyev: “One point could be a good result against Iceland”
5 September 18:05
Football

Rauf Aliyev: “One point could be a good result against Iceland”

Former Azerbaijan forward gave a statement
Arif Asadov: “I believe our national team will earn at least one point”
5 September 17:57
Football

Arif Asadov: “I believe our national team will earn at least one point”

Former Azerbaijan national team head coach gave a statement
Branimir Subasic: “Today, the opponent must be surprised”
5 September 17:50
Football

Branimir Subasic: “Today, the opponent must be surprised”

Former Azerbaijan national team player gave a statement
Qarabag to host all Champions League matches at Tofiq Bahramov Stadium
5 September 17:43
Football

Qarabag to host all Champions League matches at Tofiq Bahramov Stadium

Baku Olympic Stadium unavailable as president Tahir Gozel highlights excitement of facing top European clubs

Most read

European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup continue with eight matches today
4 September 11:29
Football

European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup continue with eight matches today

Azerbaijan to play first match tomorrow against Iceland in group stage
2026 World Cup qualifiers: Key matches set for September 5
5 September 10:02
Football

2026 World Cup qualifiers: Key matches set for September 5

Azerbaijan opens campaign against Iceland as 10 games unfold across five groups
Azerbaijan national team arrives in Reykjavik for World Cup qualifier - PHOTO
3 September 09:17
Football

Azerbaijan national team arrives in Reykjavik for World Cup qualifier - PHOTO

The team will face Iceland on September 5, with their final training session scheduled at Laugardalsvollur stadium
Azerbaijan to begin 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Iceland
5 September 09:17
Football

Azerbaijan to begin 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Iceland

Fernando Santos’ side faces tough opening test in Reykjavik tonight at 22:45 Baku time