London City Lionesses have made history by signing France international Grace Geyoro from Paris St-Germain for £1.4m, making her the most expensive women’s footballer ever.

Idman.biz, citing BBC, reports that the fee surpasses the £1.1m Orlando Pride paid for Mexico’s Lizbeth Ovalle and marks the third women’s transfer world record this summer.

Geyoro, 28, has been capped 103 times for France, scoring 22 goals, and has played in two World Cups, two European Championships, and the 2024 Olympics. She joined PSG at 15, featuring in nearly 270 matches, scoring 54 goals, winning three French Cups, and finishing twice as Champions League runner-up.

London City, promoted to the WSL and run independently under American owner Michele Kang, have had a busy summer, signing 16 players, including Jana Fernandez, Katie Zelem, and Nikita Parris. Manager Jocelyn Precheur, who worked with Geyoro at PSG, praised her as “one of the best players on the planet,” highlighting her experience and influence on the squad.

The signing not only strengthens London City but signals their ambition to challenge top WSL sides and become a Champions League contender, while also weakening PSG, a rival in the French league.

Idman.biz