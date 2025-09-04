4 September 2025
EN

Yunis Huseynov: "One point against Iceland could be considered a good result"

4 September 2025 12:28
14
“Not just for this match, like everyone else, I want our national team to achieve positive results in all games. But our group is very tough.”

Idman.biz reports that these words were said by Yunis Huseynov in an interview with Sport24.az.

The former Azerbaijani national team player, now part of the coaching staff at “Turan Tovuz,” shared his thoughts on the World Cup 2026 European qualifiers match, where Azerbaijan will face Iceland away: “The Icelandic team prefers athletic football, while we like to play with the ball. Players are highly motivated in the first game. Against teams that favor power football and perform well in the air, we often struggle. It has always been like this. I have said before and still believe that the removal of the foreign player limit will affect our national team. Not just me, but all local coaches have mentioned this. I hope our team can win every match and reach the final stage. But realistically, even one point against Iceland could be considered a good result.”

The Iceland vs. Azerbaijan match will take place on September 5 at 22:45 Baku time.

Idman.biz

