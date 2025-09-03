4 September 2025
Arif Asadov: “Our national team must be more careful because of this”

3 September 2025 10:46
“We will play our first match, and we must keep in mind that our group is tough.”

These words were spoken to Sport24.az by former Azerbaijan national team coach Arif Asadov, Idman.biz reports.

The experienced specialist shared his thoughts on the Azerbaijan team’s upcoming World Cup 2026 qualifying match against Iceland: “We have been drawn against teams with different playing styles. Iceland also shows a distinct style. They favor more athletic football. Their strength lies in duels. They are dangerous in set pieces and play well in aerial balls. That’s why our national team must be more careful. I believe the coaching staff has analyzed the opponent thoroughly, taking into account both strengths and weaknesses.”

Asadov also commented on the national team’s chances of scoring points away: “It will be difficult, but it’s possible. Nothing is impossible. The key is not conceding in the first minutes. To get into the match rhythm and return with points, we will also need to score. I wish our team success and hope they come back with at least one point.”

The Iceland vs. Azerbaijan match will take place on September 5 and will start at 22:45 Baku time.

