Emin Mustafayev, head coach of Neftchi’s U19 team, has been suspended following disciplinary action.

The decision was made by the Disciplinary Committee of the Azerbaijan Football Federations Association (AFFA), Idman.biz reports.

Mustafayev received a red card in the 90+4th minute of a Youth League match between Neftchi and Qarabag after entering the pitch to strongly protest a referee’s decision. He has been handed a two-match suspension as a result.

Idman.biz