23 April 2025
EN

Pachu on his new contract: “I’m focused on reaching the goal”

Football
News
23 April 2025 14:09
13
Pachu on his new contract: “I’m focused on reaching the goal”

Brazilian forward of Kapaz, Luiz Pachu, spoke to futbolinfo.az about his current form, team goals, and contract situation.

– You returned from the away match in Shamakhi in the 31st round of the Misli Premier League with a 1-2 loss. What do you think prevented you from achieving a positive result in that game?

– Honestly, we played well and deserved to win. But that’s football – everything can come down to small details. We wanted to leave the pitch with a positive result, but it didn’t work out.

– Although you scored in that match, your goal wasn’t enough for Kapaz to secure a win. In such situations, are you unable to fully enjoy scoring, or does netting a goal in a losing match still hold value for you?

– Scoring is always good for a striker. But if you watch my games, you’ll see I’m a team-oriented player. My team’s result always comes first for me.

– Did you have a conversation with your former coach Aykhan Abbasov, whom you worked with at Turan Tovuz, either before or after the game?

– Yes, we had a brief conversation before the match. We greeted each other and asked how we were doing. That was it.

– You’ll face Zira in the next round. Your opponent is currently in good form. What kind of result do you expect from that match?

– Like every game, we’ll go into this one aiming to win. We fight for 3 points in every match. We know it will be a tough game because Zira is a strong team. But we’re playing well too and showing confidence. We’re doing our best in training to be fully prepared.

– With 5 rounds left in the season, Kapaz is currently 8 points ahead of bottom-placed Sabail. Does that mean the club can safely expect to stay in the Premier League next season, or will the final rounds still be tense for your team?

– Since the start of the season, our goal has been clear – to stay in the league. Our approach hasn’t changed: we continue working hard and aim to collect as many points as possible. I believe Kapaz will be in the Premier League next season.

– What are your plans for the next season? Will we see you in a Kapaz jersey again, or are you considering offers from other clubs?

– My contract with Kapaz expires at the end of this season. But right now, I’m not thinking about that. Together with the coaching staff and my teammates, I’m fully focused on achieving our goal.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Onder Karaveli: "Avci received offers from Neftchi and the Azerbaijan national team"
17:40
Football

Onder Karaveli: "Avci received offers from Neftchi and the Azerbaijan national team"

Onder Karaveli, the former coordinator of the Qarabag football academy, revealed this during a live broadcast
Head coach tenure in Azerbaijan’s Premier League below average
17:27
Football

Head coach tenure in Azerbaijan’s Premier League below average

Trust in head coaches in the world’s leading football leagues is at a historically low point
Nürnberg midfielder wants Mahir Emreli to stay: "I'd be happy"
16:28
Football

Nürnberg midfielder wants Mahir Emreli to stay: "I'd be happy"

Mahir Emreli’s future at Nürnberg remains a hot topic, and one of his teammates has voiced strong support for the Azerbaijani striker
AFFA officials attend UEFA event
16:18
Football

AFFA officials attend UEFA event

Farida Lutfaliyeva, the VAR project coordinator at AFFA, and Christof Dierick, a VAR instructor, have taken part in a UEFA event held in Portugal
WATCH: Emin Mahmudov: “We will need Allah’s help in France match”
16:01
Football

WATCH: Emin Mahmudov: “We will need Allah’s help in France match”

Mahmudov spoke about the upcoming World Cup 2026 qualifiers against France
Mahir Emreli: "I don’t know anything about my future"
15:30
Football

Mahir Emreli: "I don’t know anything about my future"

In an interview with the German press, the 28-year-old forward spoke about his future at Nürnberg and the match against Paderborn

Most read

WrestleMania 41: Night of unforgettable moments
21 April 10:53
Wrestling

WrestleMania 41: Night of unforgettable moments

From Becky Lynch’s shocking return to John Cena’s record-breaking victory and Iyo Sky’s historic win, WrestleMania 41 was a night to remember
Rugby legend Sébastien Chabal opens up about devastating memory loss battle
21 April 11:25
Rugby

Rugby legend Sébastien Chabal opens up about devastating memory loss battle

"I don't remember a single second of a rugby match I played"
Tottenham endures worst Premier League season in 20 years
22 April 14:00
Football

Tottenham endures worst Premier League season in 20 years

Tottenham Hotspur is experiencing its most disappointing Premier League campaign in two decades
Duplantis and Biles shine at Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid
22 April 11:14
Other

Duplantis and Biles shine at Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid

Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis and American gymnast Simone Biles were named Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year