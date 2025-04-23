Pachu on his new contract: “I’m focused on reaching the goal”

Brazilian forward of Kapaz, Luiz Pachu, spoke to futbolinfo.az about his current form, team goals, and contract situation.

– You returned from the away match in Shamakhi in the 31st round of the Misli Premier League with a 1-2 loss. What do you think prevented you from achieving a positive result in that game?

– Honestly, we played well and deserved to win. But that’s football – everything can come down to small details. We wanted to leave the pitch with a positive result, but it didn’t work out.

– Although you scored in that match, your goal wasn’t enough for Kapaz to secure a win. In such situations, are you unable to fully enjoy scoring, or does netting a goal in a losing match still hold value for you?

– Scoring is always good for a striker. But if you watch my games, you’ll see I’m a team-oriented player. My team’s result always comes first for me.

– Did you have a conversation with your former coach Aykhan Abbasov, whom you worked with at Turan Tovuz, either before or after the game?

– Yes, we had a brief conversation before the match. We greeted each other and asked how we were doing. That was it.

– You’ll face Zira in the next round. Your opponent is currently in good form. What kind of result do you expect from that match?

– Like every game, we’ll go into this one aiming to win. We fight for 3 points in every match. We know it will be a tough game because Zira is a strong team. But we’re playing well too and showing confidence. We’re doing our best in training to be fully prepared.

– With 5 rounds left in the season, Kapaz is currently 8 points ahead of bottom-placed Sabail. Does that mean the club can safely expect to stay in the Premier League next season, or will the final rounds still be tense for your team?

– Since the start of the season, our goal has been clear – to stay in the league. Our approach hasn’t changed: we continue working hard and aim to collect as many points as possible. I believe Kapaz will be in the Premier League next season.

– What are your plans for the next season? Will we see you in a Kapaz jersey again, or are you considering offers from other clubs?

– My contract with Kapaz expires at the end of this season. But right now, I’m not thinking about that. Together with the coaching staff and my teammates, I’m fully focused on achieving our goal.

Idman.biz