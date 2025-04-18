Toral Bayramov: "Our team doesn’t need extra motivation for the match against Neftchi”

"The atmosphere in the team is good."

Qarabag player Toral Bayramov made this statement in an interview with CBC Sport TV channel, Idman.biz reports

The 24-year-old defender shared his thoughts on the upcoming Qarabag vs Neftchi match in Matchday 31 of the Misli Premier League:

"We’re approaching the end of the season. Another championship is on its way. We want to achieve the golden double. I believe we can do it. In my opinion, our team doesn’t need extra motivation for the match against Neftchi. Everyone understands the importance of this game. I think we’ve had very good preparations and we’ll see the results of that in the match."

The Qarabag vs Neftchi match will take place tomorrow at 20:00 at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium.

Idman.biz