18 April 2025
Toral Bayramov: "Our team doesn’t need extra motivation for the match against Neftchi”

Football
News
18 April 2025 17:52
"The atmosphere in the team is good."

Qarabag player Toral Bayramov made this statement in an interview with CBC Sport TV channel, Idman.biz reports

The 24-year-old defender shared his thoughts on the upcoming Qarabag vs Neftchi match in Matchday 31 of the Misli Premier League:

"We’re approaching the end of the season. Another championship is on its way. We want to achieve the golden double. I believe we can do it. In my opinion, our team doesn’t need extra motivation for the match against Neftchi. Everyone understands the importance of this game. I think we’ve had very good preparations and we’ll see the results of that in the match."

The Qarabag vs Neftchi match will take place tomorrow at 20:00 at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium.

Idman.biz

