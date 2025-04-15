A total of 37 penalties have been awarded across 150 matches in the 30 rounds of the 2024/25 Misli Premier League season, with 28 successfully converted — marking a 76% conversion rate so far.

Zira and Turan Tovuz lead the league with six penalty opportunities each, Idman.biz reports.

While the Baku-based club missed once, the Tovuz side failed to convert on three occasions. Qarabag stands out with a perfect record, scoring all five of their penalties.

Penalty statistics by club (scored/missed):

Zira – 6 (5/1)

Turan Tovuz – 6 (3/3)

Qarabag – 5 (5/0)

Sabah – 5 (4/1)

Araz-Nakhchivan – 4 (4/0)

Kapaz – 4 (2/2)

Neftchi – 3 (3/0)

Sumgayit – 2 (1/1)

Sabail – 1 (0/1)

Shamakhi – 1 (1/0)

Şamakhi have conceded the most penalties (6), with opponents scoring 5 out of those. Sabail and Turan Tovuz follow closely, having each conceded five.

Brazilian forward Raphael Utzig of Turan Tovuz tops the individual rankings, converting four penalties, including two in the latest round against Neftchi.

Pavol Šafranko (Sabah) follows with three successful conversions.

Meanwhile, Christian da Silva (Turan Tovuz) and Luis Pachu (Kapaz), both with three penalty opportunities, have only found the net once.

The Premier League’s penalty drama is heating up as the season progresses — and Raphael Utzig is leading the charge with ice-cold precision.

