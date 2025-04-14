AFFA representatives attend in UEFA Grassroots Awards

Representatives of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) took part in a prestigious UEFA event in Poland.

AFFA’s Media Department confirmed that staff members participated in the 14th UEFA Grassroots Conference and Awards Ceremony held in Sopot, Poland, Idman.biz reports.

Farrukh Ismayilov, Head of AFFA’s Grassroots Football Department, along with senior specialist Orkhan Mikayilli and specialist Ziya Safarov, represented Azerbaijan at the event. Delegates from 55 UEFA member nations gathered to discuss developments and initiatives promoting grassroots football over the past three years. The event included expert lectures and panel discussions.

As part of the ceremony, awards were presented to countries that excelled in various grassroots categories.

Notably, Farrukh Ismayilov was awarded the “UEFA Grassroots Charter Member” plaque by UEFA honorary member Per Ravn Omdal and UEFA’s Head of Technical Education and Development, Olivier Doglia.

Idman.biz