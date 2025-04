Sevilla FC have named their new head coach.

The La Liga club’s press service has confirmed the appointment of Joaquin Caparros as the team’s manager until the end of the season, Idman.biz reports.

This marks Caparros’s fourth stint in charge of the Andalusian side. He previously led Sevilla from 2000 to 2005, as well as during the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons.

Currently, Sevilla sits 13th in the league table with 36 points from 31 matches.

Idman.biz