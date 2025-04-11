Chingiz Huseynzade: "We will also have success in team sports games"

"We will also have success in team sports games".

Chingiz Huseynzade, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee, said this during his speech at the AFFA Reporting Conference, Idman.biz reports.

In his speech, he emphasized that Azerbaijan is a sports country: "After Azerbaijan gained independence, we showed the whole world that we are a sports country. The results we have achieved also give reason to say this. Everything is possible to achieve. The main thing is to have the desire and make an effort. I believe that the new leadership of AFFA will cope with this. Our 3×3 basketball team proved this at the last Olympics. I hope that Azerbaijan's sports achievements will continue in the future. Azerbaijani football players will also please us with their achievements".

Aytac Sahad

Idman.biz