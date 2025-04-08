Ramil Sheydayev matches Mehman Allahverdiyev's goal record

Neftchi forward Ramil Sheydayev has scored his 40th goal in the Azerbaijan Premier League.

His milestone came in Matchday 29 of the Misli Premier League, Idman.biz reports.

The 29-year-old striker netted his 40th goal in the 42nd minute of the away match against Shamakhi (2-0), converting a penalty. He reached this figure in his 127th league appearance.

Sheydayev previously scored 30 goals for Qarabag in 75 games, 6 for Sabah in 28 matches, and now has 4 goals in 24 appearances for Neftchi.

Ramil has become the 67th player in Azerbaijan league history to score 40 or more goals.

Notably, Sheydayev has now matched the goal tally of Mehman Allahverdiyev, Fernando Peres, and Junivan Suarez.

Idman.biz