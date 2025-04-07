7 April 2025
EN

Leandro Andrade reaches 100th match milestone in Azerbaijan

Football
News
7 April 2025 11:24
23
Leandro Andrade reaches 100th match milestone in Azerbaijan

Leandro Andrade has reached a significant career milestone, playing his 100th match in the Azerbaijani Premier League.

The Cabo Verdean midfielder marked the occasion in the 29th round of the league, featuring in the starting lineup for Qarabag’s home match against Zira, Idman.biz reports.

At just 25 years old, Andrade has already made a strong impact, netting 32 goals in 100 league appearances.

He made his league debut in the 2021/22 season, with his first appearance coming on February 7, 2022, in an away win against Neftchi (2:1).

In his milestone match, Qarabag secured a narrow 1:0 victory.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Managerial shake-up in the Premier League: Ivan Jurić resigns from Southampton
15:39
Football

Managerial shake-up in the Premier League: Ivan Jurić resigns from Southampton

The Croatian coach parted ways with the club following their early relegation
WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka receives gift from David Beckham after Miami Open triumph
15:21
World football

WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka receives gift from David Beckham after Miami Open triumph

Sabalenka—who resides in Miami—attended Inter Miami's recent match against Toronto FC
Turan Tovuz’s Serrano plan: DECISION MADE
14:39
Football

Turan Tovuz’s Serrano plan: DECISION MADE

The player’s contract is set to expire at the end of June
Sumgayit unable to score, Araz-Nakhchivan becomes unbeaten
14:13
Football

Sumgayit unable to score, Araz-Nakhchivan becomes unbeaten

The XXIX round of the Misli Premier League will conclude with the match between Araz-Nakhchivan and Sumgayit

Kady Borges: "We must never let our guard down"
13:50
Football

Kady Borges: "We must never let our guard down"

Kady Borges, the midfielder for Qarabag, spoke after their 1-0 victory over Zira in the 29th round

WATCH: Jude Bellingham kicks VAR monitor after Valencia draw - VIDEO
13:14
Football

WATCH: Jude Bellingham kicks VAR monitor after Valencia draw - VIDEO

Jude Bellingham may face another suspension after a video surfaced showing him kicking a VAR monitor

Most read

De Bruyne makes decision on Man City future
4 April 17:51
Football

De Bruyne makes decision on Man City future

Kevin De Bruyne’s future at Manchester City has been clarified
Manchester derby today
6 April 14:23
Football

Manchester derby today

In the 31st round, Manchester United will host their arch-rival Manchester City
Cristiano Ronaldo - 931 goals - VIDEO
5 April 12:05
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo - 931 goals - VIDEO

40-year-old Portuguese scored a brace in Al-Nasr's 3-1 win over Al-Hilal in the Saudi Arabian Championship
Barcelona’s winning streak ends — Who’s still going strong?
6 April 10:27
Football

Barcelona’s winning streak ends — Who’s still going strong?

Barcelona’s impressive 9-game winning streak in La Liga has come to an end