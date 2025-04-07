Leandro Andrade reaches 100th match milestone in Azerbaijan

Leandro Andrade has reached a significant career milestone, playing his 100th match in the Azerbaijani Premier League.

The Cabo Verdean midfielder marked the occasion in the 29th round of the league, featuring in the starting lineup for Qarabag’s home match against Zira, Idman.biz reports.

At just 25 years old, Andrade has already made a strong impact, netting 32 goals in 100 league appearances.

He made his league debut in the 2021/22 season, with his first appearance coming on February 7, 2022, in an away win against Neftchi (2:1).

In his milestone match, Qarabag secured a narrow 1:0 victory.

Idman.biz