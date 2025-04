Cristiano Ronaldo has reached 931 goals in his career.

40-year-old Portuguese scored a brace in Al-Nasr's 3-1 win over Al-Hilal in the Saudi Arabian Championship, Idman.biz reports.

Ronaldo, who is currently the league's top scorer this season with 21 goals, is four goals ahead of his closest rivals. Al-Nasr, with 54 points, is 7 points behind leaders Al-Ittihad (having played one game less) and 3 points behind Al-Hilal.

