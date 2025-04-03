Pavol Shafranko: "We will be the ones advancing"

"I think the fans witnessed an exciting match," said Sabah’s striker Pavol Shafranko in an interview with Idman.biz.

The 30-year-old forward reflected on his team’s 2-1 victory over Neftchi in the first leg of the Azerbaijan Cup semifinals: “The first half was evenly contested, with both teams creating chances. After the break, we played better and secured a well-deserved win. I’m happy to have scored, but what makes it even better is that my goal helped the team win.”

Shafranko also commented on the upcoming second leg: “There’s still time before the next match, and we will prepare well. Nothing is decided yet. I believe both teams still have an equal chance, and everything will be determined in the return leg. However, I am confident that we will be the ones advancing.”

The second-leg matches of the semifinals will take place on April 23.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz