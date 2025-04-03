3 April 2025
EN

Pavol Shafranko: "We will be the ones advancing"

Football
News
3 April 2025 17:19
24
Pavol Shafranko: "We will be the ones advancing"

"I think the fans witnessed an exciting match," said Sabah’s striker Pavol Shafranko in an interview with Idman.biz.

The 30-year-old forward reflected on his team’s 2-1 victory over Neftchi in the first leg of the Azerbaijan Cup semifinals: “The first half was evenly contested, with both teams creating chances. After the break, we played better and secured a well-deserved win. I’m happy to have scored, but what makes it even better is that my goal helped the team win.”

Shafranko also commented on the upcoming second leg: “There’s still time before the next match, and we will prepare well. Nothing is decided yet. I believe both teams still have an equal chance, and everything will be determined in the return leg. However, I am confident that we will be the ones advancing.”

The second-leg matches of the semifinals will take place on April 23.

Aytaj Sahed
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Aleksander Ceferin: "UEFA pump 97 percent of its revenue back into European football"
18:10
Football

Aleksander Ceferin: "UEFA pump 97 percent of its revenue back into European football"

UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin gave the opening speech to Congress 2025

Araz-Nakhchivan’s foreign star: "Qarabag is very strong, we must be ready for everything"
17:58
Football

Araz-Nakhchivan’s foreign star: "Qarabag is very strong, we must be ready for everything"

Araz-Nakhchivan’s Brazilian midfielder Carlos Jatoba has shared his thoughts on his team’s 1-0 victory over Qarabag

Qarabag to face Aston Villa in EPE U14 Youth Easter Cup
17:31
Football

Qarabag to face Aston Villa in EPE U14 Youth Easter Cup

The tournament will take place in the Netherlands from April 18 to 20

Andriy Shevchenko fails to secure UEFA Executive Committee position
17:10
Football

Andriy Shevchenko fails to secure UEFA Executive Committee position

Andriy Shevchenko’s bid for a spot on the UEFA Executive Committee has been unsuccessful
Unwanted record in Premier League
16:48
Football

Unwanted record in Premier League

The experienced manager has now lost 20 consecutive away matches against Liverpool
Crucial round for Gabala: Possible Premier League return
16:31
Azerbaijan football

Crucial round for Gabala: Possible Premier League return

Gabala, the league leader, is on the verge of securing a return to the Azerbaijan Premier League with seven rounds to spare

Most read

Fenerbahce and Galatasaray set for high-stakes showdown
2 April 10:00
Football

Fenerbahce and Galatasaray set for high-stakes showdown

The Turkish Cup quarter-finals continue today, with two teams set to secure their spots in the semi-finals

Men's World Best International Goalscorer 2025
2 April 09:33
Football

Men's World Best International Goalscorer 2025

The list of the highest goal scorers in international competitions for 2025 has been revealed

Azerbaijan Cup: Semi-finals kick off today
2 April 09:49
Football

Azerbaijan Cup: Semi-finals kick off today

The Azerbaijan Cup semi-final stage begins today, featuring two thrilling matchups

Flick sends request to Barcelona
1 April 09:41
Football

Flick sends request to Barcelona

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has made his decision regarding the club’s winger transfer