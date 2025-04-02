159 suspicious matches detected in 2024

The analytics company Starlizard Integrity Services (SIS) has identified 159 suspicious football matches in 2024.

The number of potentially fixed games has decreased by 7.5% compared to the previous reporting period, Idman.biz reports.

SIS analyzed over 74,000 games worldwide, with 159 matches deemed suspicious. Of these, 67 matches (42%) were played in South America.

Friendly matches accounted for 9% of the total number of suspicious games.

SIS identifies suspicious matches based on odds movements from bookmakers. The company urges that the relevant authorities thoroughly investigate all suspicious matches.

Idman.biz