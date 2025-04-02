2 April 2025
EN

159 suspicious matches detected in 2024

Football
News
2 April 2025 12:48
24
The analytics company Starlizard Integrity Services (SIS) has identified 159 suspicious football matches in 2024.

The number of potentially fixed games has decreased by 7.5% compared to the previous reporting period, Idman.biz reports.

SIS analyzed over 74,000 games worldwide, with 159 matches deemed suspicious. Of these, 67 matches (42%) were played in South America.
Friendly matches accounted for 9% of the total number of suspicious games.

SIS identifies suspicious matches based on odds movements from bookmakers. The company urges that the relevant authorities thoroughly investigate all suspicious matches.

