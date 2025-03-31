Dmytro Lytvyn: "No other option, we will fight until the end"

Sabail defender Dmytro Lytvyn shared his thoughts with Futbolxeber.az following his team's 1-1 draw against Kapaz in a crucial relegation battle.

- A draw in such a decisive match-how do you evaluate the game?

- As expected, it was a tough match. We started well but conceded due to a moment of inattentiveness on the counterattack. However, we didn’t lose morale. I liked how we responded to the goal, especially in the second half, where we played more aggressively and quickly. After equalizing, both teams had chances, but unfortunately, we couldn't score the winner.

- Was your goal a turning point in Sabail’s survival hopes?

- It was an important goal, and I’m happy to have contributed. But it was a team effort—we played well collectively.

- How has Javid Huseynov's departure affected the team?

- We worked hard during the break and are adapting to the new coach’s system. Against Kapaz, we transitioned well from defense and made the right passes. We just need to improve our finishing.

- Do you believe Sabail can avoid relegation?

- We will fight until the end—there’s no other option. Sabail is a big club with many people working hard behind the -scenes. We owe it to them and our fans. It won’t be easy, but I believe in our team.

- Next, you face Turan Tovuz. Can you finally break the winless streak?

- We’ve played them three times this season, and none of those games were bad. I believe we have the strength to win. We just need to recover well and prepare seriously. We know their strengths and playing style, and hopefully, everything will go in our favor.

