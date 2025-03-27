Coach resigns after 0:10 defeat: “I didn’t fall for the provocation”

"I stayed true to my path."

These were the words of Shahriyar Mammadov, former head coach of Araz Saatli football club, in an interview with Idman.biz.The coach explained the reasons behind his resignation from the II League club:

"As a professional coach, I had two options: either lead the team forward or let unprofessional players dictate the way. There was no third way. I chose the first option. I was leading the team properly, and you could see our success. However, after six consecutive victories, the away match against ‘Şəfa’ made it clear that the team was heading towards unprofessionalism. Naturally, I had to make a firm decision and set certain boundaries. When I realized that the players were either unwilling or unable to adapt to those boundaries, I knew changes were needed. Every player must be held accountable for negative behavior. If there are no consequences, what professionalism are we talking about? Discipline is a fundamental principle for me. As you know, we cannot register more than 35 players in a year. The squad knew that our limit was full, so some players thought they could exploit this by forming a group and forcing the coach to comply with their demands. But I refused to fall into their trap. I made it clear that anyone who didn’t want to play was free to leave.”

Mammadov emphasized that he had no disputes with the club’s management:

"The problem arose when a few players formed a clique and influenced others. The management advised me to step back, and I respected their decision."

Speaking about the 10-0 loss to Shafa in II League Round 17, Məmmədov revealed the difficulties the team faced before the match:

"The day before the game, I personally took two of our defenders to the hospital in my own car. One had a cold, and the other had a similar issue, if I’m not mistaken. After receiving IV treatment, they played in the match. But even during warm-ups, I could sense that things weren’t going well. Unfortunately, I had no ‘Plan B.’ A good coach is one who can utilize good players effectively. If I had the opportunity, I would have given those two players rest and fielded others instead. But I had no other options, especially against a team like Shafa, one of the strongest in the II League."

Məmmədov also discussed his next steps:

"To be honest, I regret the time and effort I lost at Araz Saatlı. Everyone knows that wherever I’ve worked, I’ve always tried to give back more than I received. My time at Araz Saatlı was tough, but I understand that challenges are part of coaching. I won’t compromise my principles. I will continue my career as a coach, and if I receive an offer from a more reliable club, I will consider it."

Shahriyar Mammadov served as the head coach of Araz Saatli for the past year. Previously, he worked with Araz Nakhchivan, Keshla, and MOIK clubs.

Aytaj Sahed

İdman.biz