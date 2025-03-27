Italian club dedicates new kit to Argentine giants

Serie A side Genoa, currently 12th in the league, has unveiled a special fourth kit inspired by Argentine club Boca Juniors.

The Italian club designed the jersey in Boca Juniors' iconic style to honor the team's deep historical ties, Idman.biz reports.

Boca Juniors was founded on April 3, 1905, by immigrants from Genoa, and Genoa chose this tribute to celebrate the legendary club’s 120th anniversary.

The new kit will make its debut in Genoa’s upcoming match against Juventus on March 29.

Idman.biz