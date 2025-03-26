What are the chances of Azerbaijan national team in the 2026 World Cup?

The chances of the teams participating in the European zone qualifying round of the 2026 World Cup have been announced.

The probability of the Azerbaijani national team advancing to the World Cup has also been determined, Idman.biz reports.

Fernando Santos's team will compete with France, Iceland and Ukraine in Group D.

The chance of Azerbaijan national team taking first place in the group is 0.43. The chance of second place is 6.42.

It is estimated that Azerbaijan national team will be third at 23.58 percent. The probability of being last is even higher - 69.57.

In short, the chances of Azerbaijan national team playing in the World Cup or the playoffs are estimated at 6.85, and staying out is estimated at 93.15 percent.

The favorite of the group, France, will be 1st with a probability of 83.96 percent. Ukraine has a 12.47 percent chance, Iceland has a 3.14 percent chance.

Idman.biz