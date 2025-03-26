Carlos Alós: "Comparing the matches, the game against Azerbaijan was tougher" - INTERVIEW

"We played well today."

Idman.biz reports that Belarus national football team head coach Carlos Alós shared his thoughts at the post-match press conference following their game against Azerbaijan.

The Spanish coach analyzed his team's 2-0 victory:

- Congratulations to the team. We controlled the game overall. I believe this match was different from our previous one against Tajikistan. The Azerbaijan national team has great potential. I respect both teams, but if we compare, the match against Azerbaijan was tougher.

- Are you familiar with Belarusian players playing in Azerbaijan? Do you follow their performances? For instance, Kapaz captain Egor Khvalko is Belarusian.

- Yes, a few years ago, he played for our national team. However, he currently lacks sufficient match practice. Consistency in playing is crucial. Of course, we monitor not only players in Azerbaijan but also those competing in other countries. Regular game time is essential.

- Azerbaijan is in the same 2026 World Cup qualifying group as Iceland, Ukraine, and France. Based on what you saw on the field today, what are their chances? If you were coaching Azerbaijan, do you think you could achieve success with this team?

- I have enough responsibilities with my own team, so I can’t answer that. Both Belarus and Azerbaijan have chances in the group, even though it looks tough. We believe in our team, and I am sure Azerbaijan’s coaching staff believes in theirs as well.

Aytaj Sahed

