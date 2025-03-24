Fernando Santos: "Playing twice in a row is not easy" - PHOTO

24 March 2025
24 March 2025 16:57
"Scoring a goal in tomorrow's match is very important."

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijan national team head coach Fernando Santos made this statement at a press conference ahead of the match against Belarus.

The Portuguese coach emphasized that there will be changes in the lineup compared to the Haiti match:
"Apart from Elvin Jafarguliyev, all players have a chance to play tomorrow, including Sabuhi Abdullazadə. Of course, there will be some changes. Playing twice in a row is not easy. Since it's Ramadan, many players are fasting, and we respect that. That's why some will be given rest. We must be more aggressive, stronger on the field, and more confident in defense."

Match Details:
Azerbaijan vs. Belarus
Kickoff: March 25, 21:45
Venue: Bank Respublika Arena

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz

