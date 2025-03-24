24 March 2025
Araz-Nakhchivan plans to retain Ramon Machado

24 March 2025 15:31
Araz-Nakhchivan is keen on extending the contract of its key player, Ramon Machado, and does not intend to let him go.

Idman.biz; via Sportal.az, reports that the Nakhchivan-based club has already begun negotiations to keep the Brazilian forward beyond his current deal, which expires on June 30, 2025.

Machado has become a crucial figure for the team, and there is a strong possibility that he will continue with Araz-Nakhchivan for the next season. Reports also suggest that the player himself is interested in staying.

This season, Machado has featured in 20 matches, scoring 4 goals and providing 5 assists.

Before joining Araz-Nakhchivan, the 32-year-old striker played for various clubs, including Jahn Regensburg (Germany), Lajeadense, Santa Cruz, Boa Esporte, Ponte Preta, Juventude, Ituano, Santo André (Brazil), Neftchi, Gabala (Azerbaijan), and Sabah (Malaysia).

