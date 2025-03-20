Elvin Jamalov: "We focus on ourselves, regardless of the opponent"

"Of course, I am happy and responsible to have been called up to the national team."

According to Idman.biz, these words were spoken by Elvin Camalov, a player of Neftchi, in an interview with Sport24.az.

30-year-old midfielder shared his thoughts on Azerbaijan's upcoming friendly matches against Haiti and Belarus: "These matches are important for us. Regardless of the opponent, we always represent our flag in the national team. Therefore, we must always give our best."

Jamalov also commented on the invitation of several young players to the national team for the first time: "We always need to support them. Being called up to the national team is a great responsibility for them. They must do their best for the team on the field."

He mentioned that he didn’t want to discuss the teams they will face too much: "As I’ve said before, we focus on ourselves regardless of the opponent. We are preparing well for the matches. As a collective, we must give our best and achieve victory."

Azerbaijan national team will face Haiti on March 22 and Belarus three days later.

Idman.biz