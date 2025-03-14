Wilde-Donald Guerrier: "Haiti is the favorite against Azerbaijan"

"Haiti’s match against Azerbaijan is exciting for me. It will be an interesting game."

Former Haiti international Wilde-Donald Guerrier, who previously played for Qarabag, Neftchi, and Zira, shared his thoughts with Sportal.az about the upcoming friendly between Azerbaijan and Haiti on March 22, Idman.biz reports.

Guerrier believes Haiti holds the upper hand in the matchup: "Of course, Azerbaijan is a strong team, but in my opinion, Haiti is the favorite. We’ll see how things unfold. I’ll be watching the match on TV. We also have a good squad, so it should be a great game."

Notably, Wilde-Donald Guerrier currently plays for Cosmos, a lower-division club in Germany.

Idman.biz