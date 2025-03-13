Tuncay Sanli: "Joshgun Diniyev is an important player for our team"

"Joshgun Diniyev is a very good player."

Idman.biz reports that this is what Tuncay Sanli, the head coach of Corum in Turkiye's First League, shared in an interview with AZERTAC.

Sanli, a former player of both the Turkiye national team and Fenerbahce, discussed Joshgun Diniyev, a member of the Azerbaijan national football team who currently plays for Corum.

The 43-year-old coach expressed his positive views about the Azerbaijani midfielder: "He is an important player for our team. When I first came here, I had individual conversations with each player. I know about their character and playing style. Coşqun Diniyev works very hard. He shows himself in a good light during training. I believe he will contribute a lot in both defense and attack because he has the skill potential."

Şanlı also emphasized that Azerbaijan has many talented football players: "Of course, in the future, we would like to see some of those players in our team."

It is important to note that Joshgun Diniyev's contract with Corum will expire in the summer of 2026. After 29 rounds, the team is currently in 10th place on the league table with 42 points.

