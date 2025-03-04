Adil Mahmudov: “The resurrected Inshaatchi is in the hands of a competent guide” – Interview

In an exclusive interview with Idman.biz, Adil Mahmudov, the head and chief coach of Baku's Inshaatchi football club, shares his thoughts on the club's revival after 35 years.

- What led to your decision to revive Inshaatchi after 35 years?

- As you know, Inshaatchi was the first winner of the Azerbaijan Cup. The club was founded in 1935 and ceased operations in 1995. I played for the team until its closure in the late 1991s. A few years after the team dissolved, I became its heir and took over the club. The papers were in my possession for many years. This year, I decided to revive the club. Inshaatchi is a team of Baku’s workers, and I hope in the future the workers of Baku will unite around this club.

- Does the club have a sponsor?

- At present, our only supporter is AFFA. The Federation provides us with kits, footballs, and stadium support. I hope that among the construction companies operating in our country, we can find a sponsor for the club. This team has a long history. It is not a team formed just a few years ago. Today, businessmen support clubs like Turan Tovuz and Mingachevir. I believe we will also find a sponsor for our team.

- What are the main goals for the team?

- Right now, our main goal is to perform well in the Region League. If fate allows, we aim to play in the First Division and Premier League in the future. Why not?

- Has the team been formed? Will there be any experienced players?

- Our players are mostly young, many of them are my students. We've added a few additional players as well. Believe me, we have some players now who, when they play, surprise everyone in the arena by asking, ‘Where have these players been until now?’ I hope in the future, some of these players will be called up to the national team.

- Reviving a historic club also comes with responsibility. Are you worried about this responsibility?

- No. There is a difference between an outsider coming to handle things and someone who is experienced in football. I am an Honored Coach and hold a UEFA A license. I’ve worked in four different countries. A team is in the hands of a competent guide, and I have no worries.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz