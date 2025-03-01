Sadig Sadigov: “If we can do this, next year will be different”

When Garadag Lokbatan was newly formed at the beginning of the season, we had problems. There was great irresponsibility. In the middle of the championship, we changed the head coach and brought in Amit Guluzade. He is a young specialist, he was our player at Neftchi. He has prospects".

It was stated by the head of the Neftchi Sports Club, Sadig Sadigov, in a statement to Sport24.az, Idman.biz reports.

He also spoke about the goal set for the representative of the settlement for the current season: "Our goal for this year is to stay in the First League. If we can do this, next year you will see a different Garadagh Lokbatan".

Sadigov also shared his thoughts on what happened last season: "Last year, we had problems with refereeing. The referee can make mistakes, but not to that extent. We could have qualified for the Premier League, unfortunately, we didn't. I believe that through the processes taking place in AFFA, the association's financial assistance to clubs, etc., we will assemble a normal team next year and perform successfully. This year, there is a legionnaire in the team. He is playing for free, so to speak."

After 16 rounds in the First League, Garadag Lokbatan is in last place among 10 teams with 12 points.

