The 27th round of the English Premier League has officially wrapped up.

The final match of the round took place in London, where West Ham hosted Leicester, Idman.biz reports.

In a clash between teams positioned in the lower half of the table, the home side emerged victorious.

West Ham sealed the win with two first-half goals, securing a 2-0 triumph. This victory lifts them to 15th place in the standings.

English Premier League – Round 27

February 27

00:00. West Ham 2-0 Leicester

Idman.biz